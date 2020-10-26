© NBC Montana



Parts of western Montana saw record lows and record snow on Saturday and Sunday.Multiple records were set in Missoula.Butte and Bozeman didn't see temperatures like Missoula, but both places can expect negative temperatures going into Monday morning."Tomorrow morning could potentially be colder than it was this morning," said Brooke.The snow stopped Sunday, but temperatures are still below freezing. That means the roads are icy and driving conditions are dangerous."That deicer doesn't work that well when temperatures are that cold so it's not as effective," said Brooke. "The sunshine is helping out, it's melting some spots, but it's still slick out there and I expect it to be slick tomorrow morning as well."As for the rest of the week, Brooke says we'll spend a few days with temperatures around the freezing mark. By the end of the week, the snow and ice should be melted."Places that had heavier amounts of snow like Missoula, it's really just going to turn into a muddy mess for us by the end of the week," said Brooke.