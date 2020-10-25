The 7.2 inches of snow that fell on Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on October 23 broke the previous October record of 5.9 inches set in 1925.The 8.9 inches that fell on the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota broke the old record of 8.2 inches set in 1991.And the 7.2 inches that fell on St. Cloud, Minnesota broke the previous record of 6.4 inches set in 2002.Thanks to Don Wilkening for this info.