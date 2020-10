Tens of millions in securities loans went to Biden-linked firm

Hawaii tech startup firm gets millions in public funds, shuts down

The finances of the Biden family have come under increased scrutiny in the waning days of the 2020 presidential election season, particularly after bombshell reports in the New York Post this month appeared to suggest that Hunter Biden may have been selling access to the former vice president.In one email published by the Post, an equity-allocation arrangement involving a Chinese investment appeared to involve Hunter Biden receiving a sum of money to be held for "the big guy," reportedly Joe Biden.hough his campaign has not denied the authenticity of the emails.Renewed interest in the Bidens' financial arrangements hasRosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm founded by Hunter along with business partners Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State Jon Kerry,when Archer and Heinz founded Rosemont TALF, That program, announced in late 2008 in the depths of the financial crisis, was meant to jumpstart consumer spending amid the cratering economy. Like other firms participating in the initiative,in order to help facilitate increased consumer credit and by extension consumer spending during the worst of the recession. Data from the Federal Reserve indicate that Rosemont TALF ultimatelyfrom that institution. Officials with the Federal Reserve told Just the News that the program itself was dissolved in 2014 and that all loans associated with it had been repaid in full by that time.Rolling Stone in 2011 dubbed the programciting "the wives of two Morgan Stanley bigwigs" as among the principal investor-recipients of a $220 million loan.Attorneys for Archer and Biden did not respond to requests for comment on those undertakings as well as another business venture in the U.S. state of Hawaii.Several years after Rosemont TALF was founded, State documentation shows thata tech fund for startups on the island of Maui,in combined state and federal fundingrom Hawaii's HI Growth initiative andfrom the federal State Small Business Credit Initiativein order to establish a "seed-stage investment fund ... focused on companies in the IT/software space."The fund was ultimately giventhe state announced in early 2014 ; that funding cameControversy arose almost immediately withFollowing Devon Archer's arrest in 2016 on securities fraud charges, the fund's managers departed, and it was restructured as Reef Capital Ventures. of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partner's Washington office in early 2014 , just as mbloom was getting started, whileThe Biden presidential campaign did not respond to requests for comment regarding what role, if any, Joe Biden may have played in securing funding for either Rosemont TALF or mbloom.