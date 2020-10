BREAKING VIDEO: Wind cyclone / storm hits #Beirut. And it is the same area where the explosion / blast occurred in August 2020.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/FoQWkRU0P8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 21, 2020

First rains of the season in Lebanon bring along frightening whirlwinds to the destroyed Beirut port area. Some viral videos are circulating on the web of the whirlwind/tornado at the site of the explosion at Beirut Port.On 4 August 2020, a massive amount of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port city, the capital of Lebanon, exploded, causing at least 203 deaths, and around 6,500 injuries.Video - Here's another view of the waterspout that turned into a small Tornado at Beirut's port.