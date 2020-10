© WXIX Cincinnati

A lawyer representing a Downtown Cincinnati real-estate company is suing 90 people it says are responsible for damage to businesses during the George Floyd protests in the early summer.The protests of late May and early June were largely peaceful but at points devolved into vandalism throughout Downtown and Over-the-Rhine.Residents woke in those neighborhoods May 30 to find shattered windows, upturned planters and glass littering sidewalks.The suit seeks to represent the class of businesses "looted, vandalized, broken into, damaged, defaced or destroyed" in the West End, Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview as well as Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine.FOX19 NOW legal expert Mark Krumbein says the lawsuit faces an uphill battle.Blessing says the suit could recover damages in the form of insurance coverage.The case will likely take months, perhaps years, Blessing says.The first court date will be in December.