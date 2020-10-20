A 36-year-old woman was killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs on Jagger Road in Nauvoo on Monday.Ruthie Mae Brown of Boldo was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m. by Walker County Coroner Joey Vick.Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said an owner has claimed two of the dogs involved. Those dogs have been captured and will be turned over to the Walker County Humane Society, Smith said.Officers were attempting to capture at least three other dogs Monday afternoon.The incident is under investigation.Evidence collected will be turned over to District Attorney Bill Adair to determine if there will be charges.