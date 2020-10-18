A house was swallowed when asuddenly opened up in a Russian village.One of two residents escaped but rescuers were today hunting for a 78-year-old woman amid the debris of the collapsed building.One of the rescued residents said her aunt was still in the sunken house which fell into a'She fell underground with the house,' the survivor told a newspaper in the Bryansk region.'She is my maternal aunt.'We are waiting for specialists from Bryansk.'They will dig right now hoping to find her.'The sinkhole formed in the village of Vyshkov,he attached house in this case was not swallowed by the hole.Deputy head of Zlynkovsky district administration, Anatoly Poddubny, said emergency workers were doing everything to rescue the pensioner.'We still hope for a miracle - that she is still alive,' he said.Footage from NTV showed how a crane was brought in to clear the debris.