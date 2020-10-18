Two people were rescued but search teams are still looking for a 78-year-old woman who was believed to be inside the house when it was swallowed by the sinkhole

A house was swallowed when a 25ft-deep crater suddenly opened up in a Russian village.

One of two residents escaped but rescuers were today hunting for a 78-year-old woman amid the debris of the collapsed building.

One of the rescued residents said her aunt was still in the sunken house which fell into a sinkhole some 50ft in diameter.

'She fell underground with the house,' the survivor told a newspaper in the Bryansk region.



'She is my maternal aunt.

'We are waiting for specialists from Bryansk.

'They will dig right now hoping to find her.'

An entire house was swallowed up when an enormous sinkhole suddenly opened in a Russian village. The attached house (pictured above) escaped the fate of its neighbour

The sinkhole formed in the village of Vyshkov, the scene of an earlier such incident in 2017.

he attached house in this case was not swallowed by the hole.

Deputy head of Zlynkovsky district administration, Anatoly Poddubny, said emergency workers were doing everything to rescue the pensioner.

'We still hope for a miracle - that she is still alive,' he said.

Footage from NTV showed how a crane was brought in to clear the debris.

Cranes and special teams have been brought in to assist with clearing debris left by the ruined house in the Russian village of Vyshkov

