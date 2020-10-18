© Getty Images/KTSDesign/Science Photo Library

A scientist has created a new ultra high speed cameraThe impressive machine may help us unravel one of physics' greatest mysteries.Lihong Wang's invention is an improvement on his original camera design, which could capture 70 trillion frames per second in 2D.The Caltech scientist announced his original compressed ultrafast photography (CUP) camera back in January, which can record at an astonishing rate, but could only produce flat images.Since then, by diligently working through Covid-19 lockdowns, Wang kept busy andIn other words, the camera, dubbed thefor short, can take 10 billion pictures in less than the blink of an eye.Wang added the 3D element to the camera by mimicking how humans see the world around us, adding depth perception to images in much the same way our two eyes do for us."The camera is stereo now," he says. "We have one lens, but it functions as two halves that provide two views with an offset. Two channels mimic our eyes."The computer that runs the SP-CUP camera thenmuch the same way our own brains process visual stimuli from the world around us.The camera is so quickwhich is the direction that individual waves of light radiation vibrate as they travel.Wang believes the technology has a multitude of scientific applications but is most excited by the prospect thatthe phenomenon in which bubbles generated by sound waves in liquids release light as they collapse."Some people consider this one of the greatest mysteries in physics," he says. "The process that makes this happen is very mysterious because it all happens so fast, and we're wondering if our camera can help us figure it out."