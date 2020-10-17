sinkhole
A sinkhole swallowed a large piece of a busy commercial street in Alexandria, Egypt, on October 14, local residents reported. Mohamed Abd Elnasser recorded footage of the incident and posted it to Facebook.

The video shows a large cracked circle in the middle of Forty Five Street. As Elnasser walks closer, the circle collapses, sending dust into the air and leaving a sizable hole in the street.

Elnasser told Storyful no one was hurt, and a large piece of wood was put in front of the damaged street to warn people of the danger.


Credit: Mohamed Abd Elnasser via Storyful