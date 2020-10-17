© Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP



Thai police gathered in force on the streets of Bangkok, deploying water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters whoThe crowd chanted slogans, while shouting abuse at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.Eyewitness footage from the scene shows large deployments of heavily armed riot police throughout the city, as well as water cannons being used to disperse the demonstrators., and an unprecedented challenge to the country's long-standing monarchy. Protesters pushed back against police lines, hurling bottles and other projectiles, while defending themselves with umbrellas."The dictatorial government is using violence to disperse the people's movement," said protest leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree.Meanwhile, two men have been charged with attempted violence against Queen Suthida, whose motorcade was surrounded by protesters. If convicted, the men face a possible death penalty."We are particularly concerned about the application of serious charges, including the crime of sedition, against individuals for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights," said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the commissioner.