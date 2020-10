Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China's largest private energy company — including one that he said would be "interesting for me and my family," emails obtained by The Post show One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line "Expectations," included details offor six people involved in an unspecified business venture.Biden was identified as "Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC," an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.His pay was pegged at "850" and the email also noted that "Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate."In addition, the email outlined a "provisional agreement" under which 80 percent of the "equity," or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with "H" apparently referring to Biden.The deal also listed "10 Jim" and "10 held by H for the big guy?"Neither Jim nor the "big guy" was identified further.The email's author, James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR, also noted, "I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is [sic] shortfalls ?""Zang" is an apparent reference to Zang Jian Jun, the former executive director of CEFC China.Another email — sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain — involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding companyYe, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn't been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports."The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him," Biden wrote.A photo dated Aug. 1, 2017, shows a handwritten flowchart of the ownership of "Hudson West" split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as "Chairman."According to a report on Biden's overseas business dealings released last month by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a company called Hudson West III opened a line of credit in September 2017.Credit cards issued against the account were used by Hunter, his uncle James Biden and James' wife, Sara Biden, to purchase more than $100,000 "worth of extravagant items, including airline tickets and multiple items at Apple Inc. stores, pharmacies, hotels and restaurants," the report said.The company has since been dissolved, and Hunter Biden's law firm, Owasco PC, was one of two owners, according to the report.Biden's email was sent to Gongwen Dong, whom the Wall Street Journal in October 2018 tied to the purchase by Ye-linked companies of two luxury Manhattan apartments that cost a total on $83 million.Dong, who owns a sprawling mansion in Great Neck, LI, has been identified in reports as CFO of the Kam Fei Group, an investment firm based in Hong Kong.The documents obtained by The Post also include an "Attorney Engagement Letter" executed in September 2017 in which one of Ye's top lieutenants, former Hong Kong government official Chi Ping Patrick Ho,In December 2018, a Manhattan federal jury convicted Ho in two schemes to pay $3 million in bribes to high-ranking government officials in Africa for oil rights in Chad and lucrative business deals in Uganda.Ho served a three-year prison sentence and was deported to Hong Kong in June.Neither Biden's lawyer, the Joe Biden campaign, Gilliar, Dong nor Ho's lawyers returned requests for comment, but Biden's lawyer has previously said, "There is no need for comment on any so-called information provided by Rudy Giuliani.lawyer George Mesires added.Additional reporting by Reuven Fenton