One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line "Expectations," included details of "remuneration packages" for six people involved in an unspecified business venture.
Biden was identified as "Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC," an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.
His pay was pegged at "850" and the email also noted that "Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate."
In addition, the email outlined a "provisional agreement" under which 80 percent of the "equity," or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with "H" apparently referring to Biden.
The deal also listed "10 Jim" and "10 held by H for the big guy?"
Neither Jim nor the "big guy" was identified further.
The email's author, James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR, also noted, "I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is [sic] shortfalls ?"
"Zang" is an apparent reference to Zang Jian Jun, the former executive director of CEFC China.
The email is contained in a trove of data that the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware said was recovered from a MacBook Pro laptop that was dropped off in April 2019 and never retrieved.
The computer was seized by the FBI, and a copy of its contents made by the shop owner shared with The Post this week by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Comment: Biden's carelessness in regards to his laptop and how its contents got into Giuliani and the FBI's hands seems to be a story in and of itself:
The Delaware computer repair shop owner who turned over the Apple Macbook Pro containing Hunter Biden's emails, photos and (according to Rudy Giuliani) a sex tape featuring Hunter Biden and another woman has come out to the public in an interview with Fox News.
John Paul Mac Isaac told Fox News that he is legally blind, and therefore he "can't be 100% sure" that the individual who dropped off the laptop was Hunter Biden. But when he was backing up the hard drive, he stumbled upon "disturbing" images, including "pornography", that freaked him out. Apparently, although Isaac's blindness prevented him from positively ID-ing Hunter Biden, it didn't stop him from viewing the contents of the hard drive.
Although it was only April 2019 at this point, Joe Biden was already considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. Isaac quickly became frightened, and started to worry about shadowy figures "coming back" for the laptop. To be sure, Fox News reported that whether Hunter Biden was indeed the owner of the laptop "has yet to be substantiated".
"I just don't know what to say, or what I'm allowed to say," Isaac said. "I know that I saw, I saw stuff. And I was concerned. I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually and I wanted it out of my shop."
During the interview, Isaac rejected the notion that the laptop was an "attempt to set him up" (perhaps with hacked photos and emails implanted in the hard drive?).
The man whom Isaac believes to be Hunter Biden dropped off three laptops at his shop in April 2019, but only one was salvageable. Isaac said the customer never returned for the laptop, and, after being unable to get in touch with the customer, Isaac began looking through the contents of the hard drive. He searched the emails by keyword in June or July."If I'm somebody that has no journalistic ability, no detective ability or investigative ability and I was able to find stuff in a short period of time, somebody else should have been able to find something to show," Isaac said.Isaac contacted an "intermediary" about the laptop, and the intermediary then contacted the FBI. Isaac said the intermediary is somebody whom he has known "for decades", and declined to identify him beyond saying he was an American citizen. According to Isaac, the FBI first made a forensic copy of the laptop, then returned a few weeks later with a subpoena and confiscated it. After he stopped hearing back from the FBI, Isaac said he contacted several members of Congress, who did not respond, at which point his intermediary reached out to Rudy Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello.
[...]
Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn't been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports.
Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually "for introductions alone."
"The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him," Biden wrote.
A photo dated Aug. 1, 2017, shows a handwritten flowchart of the ownership of "Hudson West" split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as "Chairman."
Credit cards issued against the account were used by Hunter, his uncle James Biden and James' wife, Sara Biden, to purchase more than $100,000 "worth of extravagant items, including airline tickets and multiple items at Apple Inc. stores, pharmacies, hotels and restaurants," the report said.
The company has since been dissolved, and Hunter Biden's law firm, Owasco PC, was one of two owners, according to the report.
Biden's email was sent to Gongwen Dong, whom the Wall Street Journal in October 2018 tied to the purchase by Ye-linked companies of two luxury Manhattan apartments that cost a total on $83 million.
Dong, who owns a sprawling mansion in Great Neck, LI, has been identified in reports as CFO of the Kam Fei Group, an investment firm based in Hong Kong.
In December 2018, a Manhattan federal jury convicted Ho in two schemes to pay $3 million in bribes to high-ranking government officials in Africa for oil rights in Chad and lucrative business deals in Uganda.
Neither Biden's lawyer, the Joe Biden campaign, Gilliar, Dong nor Ho's lawyers returned requests for comment, but Biden's lawyer has previously said, "There is no need for comment on any so-called information provided by Rudy Giuliani.
"He has been pushing widely discredited conspiracy theories about the Biden family, openly relying on actors tied to Russian intelligence. His record of dishonesty in these matters speaks for itself," lawyer George Mesires added.
Additional reporting by Reuven Fenton
Comment: Trump weighed in on this rather big and damning story: