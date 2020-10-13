© BPBD Parigi Moutong



Floods and landslides have affected wide areas of Indonesia since 07 October, 2020. At least 3 people have lost their lives. Homes have been damaged or destroyed and hundreds of people displaced.of Garut Regency in West Java Province. The affected districts are Pameungpeuk, Cikelet, Cibalong, Peundeuy, Singajaya and Banjarwangi.Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said heavy rain caused an overflow of the Cipalebuh and Cikaso rivers. Around 60 homes were damaged, including 7 severely damaged. Sixty families were displaced in Pendopo Pamengpeuk District.Homes were also damaged after floods and landslides occurred in Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java Province on 12 October.A landslide occurred in Dawe District, Kudus Regency, Central Java early on 12 October.Local media reports that flooding affected parts of Jagakarsa Subdistrict, South Jakarta on 10 October. The Indonesian Red Cross has distributed relief items including food to 271 flood victims.Meanwhile in North Sumatra Province, flooding has affected 1,205 and damaged 240 homes in parts of Mandailing Natal Regency, according to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre). Flooding struck on 08 October after heavy rain caused the Simalagi and Batang Natal rivers to overflow.Floods struck in Seluma Regency, Bengkulu Province on 08 October 2020, affecting 82 families. BNPB said that 225 people were displaced and a further 500 or more affected.Floods and landslides also occurred in South Bengkulu Regency during this time, affecting 75 families in Pino Raya District.Karangasem Regency, Bali Province on 10 October. BNPB said 2 homes were damaged houses along with roads in the areas near Desan Nongan Town.AHA Centre also reported that 340 people were affected by floods in Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi Province, on 08 October. Over 20 homes were severely damaged, along with roads and a bridge.BNPB reported heavy rain on 07 October caused the Tolai river to overflow in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi Province, sweeping away 4 houses. No fatalities were reported.On 13 October Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned of the potentially hazardous impact of an upcoming La Nina weather pattern,