Fire in the Sky
Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
Meteoroides.net
Mon, 12 Oct 2020 09:46 UTC
The second fireball was recorded on October 12 at about 1:59 local time (equivalent to 23:59 universal time on October 11). It was generated by a meteoroid from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 86,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of around 101 km over the province of Jaén, and ended at a height of about 73 km over the province of Granada.
Both event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). These meteors were spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Calar Alto.
If the masses started to accept UFOs, it would profoundly affect their attitude towards life, politics, everything. It would threaten the status quo. Whenever people come to realize that there are larger considerations than their own petty lives, they are ripe to make radical changes on a personal level, which would eventually lead to a political revolution in society as a whole.
