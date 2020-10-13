Two bright meteors overflew the south of Spain on October 11-12. The first of them was spotted on October 11 at about 21:37 local time (equivalent to 19:37 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 58,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 84 km over the province of Córdoba, and ended at a height of around 37 km.The second fireball was recorded on October 12 at about 1:59 local time (equivalent to 23:59 universal time on October 11). It was generated by a meteoroid from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 86,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of around 101 km over the province of Jaén, and ended at a height of about 73 km over the province of Granada.Both event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). These meteors were spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Calar Alto.