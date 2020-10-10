Richard Grenell, who currently serves as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations, has been suspended from Twitter for posting mail-in ballots that were sent to dead people.
The ballots, posted by Grenell, were shared with the American diplomat by Tom Thompson, who said that he is the son of John and Gertrude Thompson, both of who passed over ten years ago, and both of whom received ballots to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Thompson gave the photos of the ballots to Grenell, who shared them via his Twitter feed.
However, after sharing the ballots, it was reported that Grenell's account was suspended pending his removal of these images. As of Friday, he is still suspended for the infraction of posting pictures of mail-in ballots that were delivered to people who are deceased.
Grenell told Breitbart's Allum Bokhari that:
"He's my friend in California, a very close friend of mine. It's his parents who were sent these ballots, and he gave me the photo, and he gave me permission.Twitter has taken the recent position that it is their responsibility to stop the spread of misinformation with regard to the safety and security of mail-in balloting, which has earned the President a warning labels for his tweeting out distrust of the absentee balloting system.
"This is my position. If Twitter is going to employ someone who is going to be so concerned about community action, and me posting a photo that they're concerned about — their community action focus should be at the Los Angeles County register of voters, who are sending dead people ballots, [people] who have been dead for ten years.
"Twitter has now responded back to me to say that you can delete the photo and the tweet and repost it after you black out their address. Well, I'm not doing that because I have permission, and they have no right to ask me to do that."
Mail-in balloting has been touted by Democrat leaders as the only safe way to vote, which has led to a drastic increase in the number of mail-in ballots being requested and cast.
House speaker Nancy Pelosi said of mail-in voting that "It is essential from a health reason because we want to keep people at home to vote without having them all collect on Election Day, but if they do want to vote in person, that we have sufficient spacing and all the rest so it's not a risk to their health."
"People should not have to choose between their health and their vote, and that's very important," she said.
Each state in the US has different rules and voting conditions, with some states already being fully mail-in balloted, while others have a combination. Some states allow early voting, while others require that citizens either show up in person on election day or mail their absentee ballot by election day.
The presidential election, in the year of the coronavirus pandemic, is feared to be contested before counting has even begun as there have been so many questions swirling about how the increase in mail-in ballots will be taken into account.
In May, Twitter began their warnings against tweets that called the efficacy of mail-in balloting into question, explaining that they had added warning labels to the president's tweets:
"We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California's vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process."
They claimed that their concerns over misinformation regarding mail-in balloting, such as those that led to the suspension of Grenell's account due to his having posted pictures of actual ballots addressed to the dead, were part of their "civic integrity policy."
Comment: Blatant anti-Trump platform has the gall to claim they are concerned for the 2020 election's integrity? Pull the other one Jack.