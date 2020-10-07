Pittsburgh meteor fireball
© YouTube/AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 24 reports (event 5549-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over DE, IN, KY, MD, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA and WV on Tuesday, October 6th 2020 around 06:11 UT.

A video from a Pittsburgh resident was uploaded to their website.