Two fishermen were killed and 10 others injured after lightning struck them when they had gone fishing in a reservoir in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday, police said.The incident took place at around 1,30 pm under Chichola police station area, where 19 fishermen from two villages of Chhuirya had gone to Lal Mati reservoir, said Ajaykant Tiwari, station house officer of Chichola police station.Owing to heavy rainfall, they were inside their temporary camps erected on the banks of the reservoir where the lightning struck, he said.A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a local community health centre for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, the official said.A case has been registered in this regard and compensation will be given to the kin of the two deceased as per rules, he added.In another incident on Tuesday afternoon, 39 cattle died after being struck by lightning in Bamhnibhata village of Rajnandgaon, another official said.Apart from this, 19 cattle died in a similar incident in Kasrenga village of the state''s Korba district, officials said.Source: PTI