"Mr. President, will you or will you not condemn Jessie and James' blatant attempts to steal Ash's Pikachu?" Chris Wallace insisted.
"Who?" Trump asked. "I'm sorry, I was thinking of a new nickname for Sleepy Joe. What was the question?"
"Right here. Right now. You have the opportunity to denounce Team Rocket, so there will be no question on where you stand," Chris Wallace pressed.
"Sure. Yes, absolutely. Wait... that's the little weasel who steals Dora's stuff?" asked a flustered Trump.
"No, Mr. President. That's Swiper."
"Oh. Well, rockets are good, I like rockets. I started Space Force."
"No, Team Rocket. The dastardly villains, you know, who attempt to denounce the evils of truth and love and extend their reach to the stars above."
"Well, all I can say to them, is stand back and stand by. Let Officer Jenny handle things."
Throughout the debate, Trump also refused to denounce many other things:
- Nickelback
- The Last Jedi
- The laughing dog in Duck Hunt
- Wesley Crusher
- Unitarians
- Attempts to remake The Princess Bride
- Superman for Nintendo 64
- Impossible-to-open clamshell packaging
- People who put ketchup on steak