A woman who was found dead at a yard in South Carolina was mauled to death by dogs, it has been reported.Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said an autopsy was performed on Wednesday after the 32-year-old was discovered at an address in Allegra Lane, Gray's Court.Officials told WYFF News 4 the dead woman, identified as Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, was found by a home health care nurse who had called at the property.Canupp revealed the cause of her death was "mauled by dogs."Courtney Snow, spokesperson for Laurens County Sheriff's Office, told the news channel that several dogs were removed from the property.No further details are known at this time and it is understood that an investigation into Robinson's death is ongoing.Attacks by dogs often make the headlines and in July, Newsweek reported how a six-year-old boy had been injured while saving his little sister.Bridger Walker, of Wyoming, became an internet hero for jumping in front of a dog that was running to attack his sibling.The dog attacked him instead, leaving him so badly injured that he needed 90 stitches on his face.Walker's aunt, Nikki Walker, wrote on Instagram that on July 9, Bridger saw the dog and then deliberately stood in front of his sister. The dog proceeded to bite him on his left cheek.Despite being badly hurt, he somehow led his younger sister away by the hand and helped her hide from the dog."If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," Bridger reportedly said after the attack, according to his aunt.His aunt said that a "skilled plastic surgeon" helped treat Bridger's injuries with 90 stitches, "give or take."And in December last year, a brutal attack by three pit bull dogs that left a woman dead was also headline news.In that case, one woman was killed and another was severely injured in what authorities described as a "vicious" attack in Texas.Officers from the Houston Police Department were called to an address in the 5500 block of Arlington Street in north Houston.ABC 13 reported a man had called authorities at around 5.45 a.m. to say his wife had been attacked by three pit bulls. She was taken to hospital in a stable condition, according to the station.Shortly afterward, police received another call from the owner of the pit bulls who said his dogs had attacked another woman. According to ABC13, the woman was lying in a ditch.Officers found the woman dead at the scene and her body was covered with bite marks, the station reported.Source: Newsweek