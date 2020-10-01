A woman was killed after bear attacked her in Tumberhama village of Tangmarg in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.According to Kashmir News Service Correspondent the woman was working in her orchards when the bear attacked her and left her critically injured.However the locals of the area tried hard to save her but they couldn't save.The deceased has been identified as Zooni Begum Wife of Mohd Akbar Malik from Tumberhama Tangmarg.Meanwhile, a police officer confirmed the incident to KNS