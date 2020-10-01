Nine stranded pilot whales have died on a beach on Spain's northern coast but local authorities and residents managed to help others back at sea, the regional government said on Tuesday.The whales were spotted on Monday on the Moris beach, in Carreno, Asturias. Officials and volunteers worked until late at night to help them, the Asturias government said.The bodies of the nine dead whales will undergo an autopsy in the nearby town of Gijon.Images of stranded