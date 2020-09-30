President Trumps
Does the mainstream media treat President Donald Trump unfairly? It's a question that Trump doesn't shy away from himself, often accusing the "fake news media" of unnecessarily coming after him. His insistence of a media bias dates back to the beginning of his term, but does the general public agree? A new StudyFinds poll asking that very question reveals that about 40% of Americans think Trump indeed receives unfair treatment by the press.
The poll of 764 adults over 18 from around the country comes just a few months ahead of the 2020 presidential election. When broken down by party affiliation, 38% of the respondents identify themselves as Democratic, with 30% indicating they're Republican. The remaining 31% did not identify with either.

When asked how the media treats the president, 39% feel he's given an unfair reception (18% "very unfairly" and 21% "unfairly). On the other hand, 39% believe Trump is treated "fairly," while 21% say "very fairly."

In a June 2019 interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the president suggested that none of his predecessors were ever criticized as much as he is. "If you can believe it, Abraham Lincoln was treated supposedly very badly. But nobody's been treated badly like me," he said. We asked respondents to weigh the mainstream media view of Trump in comparison to the previous three presidents. Which one received the most unfair treatment?

The results are clear: 43% of Americans believe Trump takes the cake among the group. Barack Obama came next with 33% of the vote, followed by George W. Bush (13%) and Bill Clinton (11%).
Of course, with Joe Biden set to be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election, there's no shortage of press coverage of the former vice president either. Some are taking shots at him for not leaving his house during the pandemic and turning down national interviews with the media, unlike Trump. He's been the subject of national criticism in recent months over comments made about African Americans. Still, responses to his his actions are naturally par for the course and not undeserved. To that end, does the media treat President Trump more unfairly than Joe Biden?

Again, the answer to that question, according to our survey, is yes. While just under a quarter (24%) believe the two are treated the same, 43% believe Trump takes more heat than Biden.

Either way, President Trump's relationship with the press throughout his time in office will certainly be a notable piece of his legacy. Should Americans vote him into office for a second term come Election Day on November 3, only time will tell if that relationship grows even more sour with four more years of press briefings and interviews on tap.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey.