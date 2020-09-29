Teams from Indonesia Navy Marine Corps have been called in to assist with search hand rescue operations after heavy rain triggered landslides in Tarakan, North Kalimantan
© Indonesia Navy Marine Corps
Disaster authorities in Indonesia report that at least 11 people have died after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in North Kalimantan Province.

Landslides occurred early on 28 September in the districts of North Tarakan and Central Tarakan.

National Disaster Agency BNPB reports that 7 people died and 3 were injured in North Tarakan District, while 4 people died in landslides in Central Tarakan. A total of 19 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG figures show that the weather station at Juwata Airport in Tarakan City recorded 130.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 28 September, while Nunukan in North Kalimantan recorded 157 mm.


Meanwhile flooding has also recently affected parts of Central and West Kalimantan provinces.

Around 34 homes were damaged, affecting 170 people, after floods in Katingan regency, Central Kalimantan on 24 September.

Meanwhile in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, flooding struck on 25 September, affecting around 10,000 people. One bridge and 1 house were swept away by flood waters, while a further 2,076 homes were damaged.

Rescue
© Indonesia Navy Marine Corps