Disaster authorities in Indonesia report that at least 11 people have died after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in North Kalimantan Province.Landslides occurred early on 28 September in the districts of North Tarakan and Central Tarakan.National Disaster Agency BNPB reports that 7 people died and 3 were injured in North Tarakan District, while 4 people died in landslides in Central Tarakan. A total of 19 homes were damaged or destroyed.Meanwhile flooding has also recently affected parts of Central and West Kalimantan provinces.Around 34 homes were damaged, affecting 170 people, after floods in Katingan regency, Central Kalimantan on 24 September.One bridge and 1 house were swept away by flood waters, while a further 2,076 homes were damaged.