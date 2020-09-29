© Dave Faherty



An Alexander County woman was surprised this weekend after finding a baby, two-headed snake inside of her home.Jeannie Wilson nicknamed the snake "Double Trouble" after she discovered it in her sunroom.She believes the one-foot long snake is a rat snake.Wilson immediately called family members after spotting it near an end table."I called my son-in-law, who wasn't far away, and he said he'd be back," Wilson said. "I'm not crazy guys. He's got two heads. When he got there, he said, 'He does have two heads, don't he?'"Wilson plans to give the snake to a man in Burke County who rehabilitates snakes.