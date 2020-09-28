Earth Changes
Deadly floods and and landslides in Vietnam after 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
Floodlist
Mon, 28 Sep 2020 18:58 UTC
Hanh Cu in Phu Tho recorded 338mm of rain in a 24 hour period to 27 September.
Rain triggered a landslide causing a house to collapse in Ha Hoa District, Phu Tho, killing 2 people.
Across the province, 7 people were reported injured and 3 bridges and roads at over 30 points were damaged or destroyed. As many as 61 houses were damaged in Phu Tho, while heavy rain in Lao Cai caused damage to 12 houses.
Rain related damage, in particular to crops, was also reported in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces.
Protest against Covid-1984 tyranny at Trafalgar Square, London, 26 September 2020
Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.
- John Lennon
