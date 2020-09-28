flood
The Disaster Management Authority in Vietnam reports that 2 people have died and 7 others injured in northern provinces following heavy rains and landslides from 26 September 2020.

Hanh Cu in Phu Tho recorded 338mm of rain in a 24 hour period to 27 September.

Rain triggered a landslide causing a house to collapse in Ha Hoa District, Phu Tho, killing 2 people.

Across the province, 7 people were reported injured and 3 bridges and roads at over 30 points were damaged or destroyed. As many as 61 houses were damaged in Phu Tho, while heavy rain in Lao Cai caused damage to 12 houses.

Rain related damage, in particular to crops, was also reported in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces.