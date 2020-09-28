© JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The shocking moment police officers brutally slammed a woman to the ground during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in London was caught on camera, and the footage is being widely shared online.The ugly scene unfolded as demonstrators massed in Trafalgar Square on Saturday for a 'We Do Not Consent' rally against the UK's coronavirus guidelines. The video shows the protester standing on a portable chair before police officers arrive and pull the chair from under her feet.The footage racked up thousands of views on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook on Sunday. Several thousand demonstrators attended Saturday's protest in Trafalgar Square on the second consecutive week of anti-lockdown protests in the UK capital.