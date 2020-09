© Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images



"In preparation for the appeal to the Supreme Court a defence team of first-rate attorneys is being formed at a particularly great cost. We call on the public to contribute generously [to this crowdfunding campaign], everyone according to individual ability, for this life-saving campaign."

"All of Am Yisrael is in a crisis. I call on each and every one to join the campaign to release this innocent man and to free him from all guilt, both with prayers on Rosh HaShana and with substantial contributions."

Deep-rooted anti-Palestinian racism is endemic across large segments of Israeli society. This was demonstrated yet again when an(equivalent to £310,000) in just five days last weekthe Israeli terrorist who receivedBen Uliel's arson attack on 31 July 2015, killed 18-month-old toddler Ali Dawabsheh and his parents Saad and Riham.the sole survivor of the attack and onlyThe racist campaign fund, set up by Ben Uliel's wife Orian and the far-right legal aid group Honenu after his sentencing last Monday, passed its campaign goals in just five days. To date,from across the national-religious spectrumThe rabbis wrote in a joint statement urging Ben Uliel's release:In a separate statement, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the Chief Rabbi of the Shomron and the head of the Elon Moreh Yeshiva noted:The rabbis' joint statement and such clear support from Israelis for Ben Uliel's appeal to succeedThe social media clip that went viral showing Israelis dancing in celebration of the news of Ali Dawabsheh's death illustrates the elation with which such news is received in Israel.More recently, anas he lay on the ground wounded and unarmed.of his 18 month sentence for manslaughter. Azaria executed Al-Sharif 11 minutes after he was shot and brought to the ground; the soldieronly for this to be dropped hastily by the Israeli Military Police.Unsurprisingly, Azaria's conviction for manslaughter caused uproar across Israel and led a diverse range of social and political leaders to express open solidarity with him and call for a pardon. According to Knesset Member Yifat Shasha-Biton, the entire case was "fundamentally distorted" from the outset, while Netanyahu, upon learning of Azaria's conviction, noted that it was "a difficult and painful day for all of us". Mass protests calling for Azaria's release were held across Israel; according to police estimates, as many as 5,000 people gathered in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, with "death to Arabs" being chanted.Since his release from prison in 2018, Azaria has gone on to become a celebrity in Israel, receiving large popular support and even being paid to feature in Likud political campaign advertisements in 2019 alongside Deputy Environmental Protection Minister Yaron Mazuz. Azaria's increasing fame comes against the backdrop of a justice system in which, for example, the then 17-year-old Palestinian Ahed Tamimi was held in a military prison for eight months for slapping an Israeli soldier after her cousin was shot in the head with a rubber bullet, while the"Without the images that went viral in the country and around the world..." wrote Allison Kaplan Sommer in Haaretz, "nobody would have known his [Azaria's] name."The damning indictment of racism within Israeli society, exemplified by the widespread calls to release the murderer of the Dawabsheh family and the lack of accountability afforded to soldiers who murder Palestinians, is likely to surprise those still preoccupied with the myth of an egalitarian, democratic Israel. It serves as a wakeup call that forces reasonable people to grapple with the reality of Israeli society in 2020, which is so unlike the image promoted by its apologists. Far from the social contract laid out in its founding declaration,