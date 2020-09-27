© Stuart Meek / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA



A SUTHERLAND village is once again living up to it moniker as the coldest spot in the UK after the mercury plunged last night.BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor, who is also a former senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, confirmed the news on Twitter this morning.Of course, -5C is nothing unusual in winter in Altnaharra, which holds the record for the coldest temperature ever documented in the UK. On December 30, 1995, the mercury plunged to an Arctic -27.2C (-17F).Altnaharra wasn't the only slightly chilly place in the Sutherland last night. Kinbrace was not far behind Altnaharra's low, recording a temperature of close to -4.5C.Weather stations at Klibreck and Banscol also recorded temperatures near to -3C.And the likes of Carrbridge, Drumochter, Corrimony (west of Drumnadrochit), Strath Garve, Tomatin and Newtonmore were among numerous places in the wider Highlands where temperatures fell below -2C.But, with the weather set fair, and a sunny day forecast in many Highland spots, the mercury is already rising.Chilly night-time conditions are expected to persist into the weekend however, with northerly winds expected to keep temperatures lower despite plenty of sunshine in the forecast.