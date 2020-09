A giant waterspout came ashore in the Italian city of Salerno on Friday, September 25, uprooting trees and causing minor damage to vehicles and buildings, according to local authorities. A Facebook post on Mayor Vincenzo Napoli's page said that nobody was injured, and that the Torrione district was the most affected by the twister. According to Il Fatto Quotidiano , there was widespread damage to cars, buildings, and street furniture, and the window of a bus was shattered as a result of debris from the storm.This video shows the waterspout approaching Salerno from the sea.Credit: @adrianodefalco.hiking.guide via Storyful