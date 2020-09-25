Earth Changes
Giant waterspout comes ashore in Salerno, Italy, uprooting trees and damaging buildings - 3rd in 5 days for the country
Yahoo! News
Fri, 25 Sep 2020 12:05 UTC
A Facebook post on Mayor Vincenzo Napoli's page said that nobody was injured, and that the Torrione district was the most affected by the twister.
According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, there was widespread damage to cars, buildings, and street furniture, and the window of a bus was shattered as a result of debris from the storm.
This video shows the waterspout approaching Salerno from the sea.
Credit: @adrianodefalco.hiking.guide via Storyful
Comment: A day earlier another huge waterspout was filmed off Porto Ercole further north on Italy's west coast:
On September 20 another impressive one was recorded off the city of Cefalù on the island of Sicily: