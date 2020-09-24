Event 5282-2020 observers map
© YouTube/AMS (screen capture)
AMS event 5282-2020 observers map
The American Meteor Society (AMS) have received 120 reports (5282-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Western Europe (District de Luxembourg, Drenthe, England, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Groningen, Hessen, Limburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, North Holland, Overijssel, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Vlaande) on Tuesday, September 22nd 2020 around 03:53 UT.