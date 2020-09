I can't stand Julian Assange. He is almost everything I do not like. I doubt we would get along if we spent an evening together. I have evidence of this.Some years ago, we clashed rather nastily at a London drugs legalisation debate in which we disagreed totally and, as I recall, he abused me and I was quite rude back.His world is not my world, and his people are not my people. I think he did a grave wrong by jumping bail. Among other things, this left a lot of his friends, who had trusted him, having to forfeit money they couldn't afford which they had put up as surety.Extradition on political grounds is expressly prohibited by Article 4 (1) of the 2003 Anglo-US Extradition Treaty. But despite such protections, that treaty, agreed in the Blair era, was, like so much of that government's actions towards Washington, weak, servile and unfair.It is unimaginable that the US would hand over to us any of its citizens who had been accused of leaking British secret documents. Yet if Mr Assange is sent to face trial in the US, any British journalist who comes into possession of classified material from the US, though he has committed no crime according to our own law, faces the same danger.This is a basic violation of our national sovereignty, and a major threat to our own press freedom. I think that no English court should accept this demand. And if the courts fail in their duty, then I think that any self-respecting Home Secretary should overrule them.The prevention of these things is not some wild revolutionary cause. It is the duty of Christians and conservatives to oppose such wrongs as much as it is the duty of anybody. If not more so.Let me explain why this extradition is wrong.If he were a US citizen, he would without doubt be protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution which declares: 'Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press.'Knowing this, Mike Pompeo, then director of the Central Intelligence Agency, said on April 13, 2017, of Mr Assange and his WikiLeaks colleagues: 'They have pretended that America's First Amendment freedoms shield them from justice. They may have believed that, but they are wrong.'He also said: 'Julian Assange has no First Amendment freedoms. He's sitting in an embassy in London. He's not a US citizen.'It is not clear quite how even the CIA director could make that judgment. He also made a long and excoriating personal denunciation of Mr Assange and WikiLeaks. Mr Pompeo has since been promoted by Donald Trump to the still more important post of Secretary of State.Interestingly, a very similar event has happened before. During the Vietnam War, almost 50 years ago, the courageous and principled Daniel Ellsberg, a former lieutenant in the US Marines, did much the same. He supplied the so-called 'Pentagon Papers' to the New York Times. Eventually every court, of law and of public opinion and of history, concluded that Mr Ellsberg - a US citizen operating in the US - was not only innocent but justified in his actions.They also concluded that the US authorities of the time had behaved atrociously. Thugs hired by the White House even broke into Ellsberg's psychiatrist's office, looking for dirt on him (and failed to find any). The US government tried to prosecute him under that country's Espionage Act, though he plainly was not a spy, just as Mr Assange is not a spy.The documents were of no military value to an enemy. But they were deeply embarrassing to the US government, showing that they had systematically lied to the American people and to Congress about the disastrous Vietnam adventure.Almost everyone now accepts that Ellsberg's action did America a favour, and hastened the end of this futile and bloody episode.The other powerful evidence that this is a political extradition, and not a genuine criminal case, is its extraordinary timing. The leaks took place in 2010. Around the same time, in a TV interview, Donald Trump said WikiLeaks was 'disgraceful' and suggested there be a 'death penalty' for its actions.A former spokesman for the Department of Justice, Matthew Miller, told the Washington Post in November 2013: 'If you are not going to prosecute journalists for publishing classified information, which the Department is not, then there is no way to prosecute Assange.'But by April 2017, with Donald Trump in the White House, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had completely reversed this position. He announced at a press conference in El Paso, Texas, that the arrest of Mr Assange was now a 'priority'. Mr Trump has, in fact, veered wildly on the issue.Then things became even odder. Mr Assange's supporters say that in August 2017, a US Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, visited Mr Assange in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, accompanied by a Trump associate called Charles Johnson.The Assange campaign say this strange delegation offered Mr Assange a pardon. In return he would have to say Russia was not involved in leaking the Democratic National Committee emails which Mr Trump had made such effective use of in the election campaign.Mr Trump has, unsurprisingly, denied that Mr Rohrabacher made any such offer on his behalf. Mr Rohrabacher was quick to back up the President. But what if this astonishing thing is true, along with the Assange team's claims of surveillance and break-ins against them?A non-political criminal prosecution would not have been subject to such wild political veering and switching. Nor would it have been openly supported by senior government figures.There is a final part of this which is deeply alarming.If Mr Assange is then convicted by a US court, and this is statistically very likely, he could face decades in a modern dungeon such as the notorious 'Supermax' prison at Florence, Colorado, more or less buried alive with little hope of ever seeing freedom again. He is far from well at the moment. Those who know him fear that this might be more than he could bear.WikiLeaks redacted documents to avoid such harm, and tried to prevent unredacted publication of material in its possession. The idea that he should face the strong possibility of being entombed alongside terrorist killers does not really meet any test of justice.