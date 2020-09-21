The concept of health

The predicted pandemic with millions of deaths

The facts about covid-19

Lockdown

Our immune system

Consequences of social isolation on physical and mental health

A highly contagious virus with millions of deaths without any treatment?

Propagation

Masks

A second corona wave?

Strengthening a prevention policy

The Hippocratic Oath

"I will above all care for my patients, promote their health and alleviate their suffering".

"I will inform my patients correctly."

"Even under pressure, I will not use my medical knowledge for practices that are against humanity."

Vaccine

The role of the media and the official communication plan

Emergency law versus Human Rights

Immense damage caused by the current policies

We therefore demand an immediate end to all measures.

We are questioning the legitimacy of the current advisory experts, who meet behind closed doors.

Following on from ACU 2020 46https://acu2020.org/nederlandse-versie/ we call for an in-depth examination of the role of the WHO and the possible influence of conflicts of interest in this organisation. It was also at the heart of the fight against the "infodemic", i.e. the systematic censorship of all dissenting opinions in the media. This is unacceptable for a democratic state governed by the rule of law.43

Distribution of this letter