Part 1

Kilimnik: 'Likely' Channel to Russia?

A 'Valuable Resource' for the U.S.

it does not raise any alarm about Kilimnik's longer and deeper involvement with the highest reaches of the Obama U.S. State Department

'The U.S. Should Not Risk Losing Ukraine to Russia'

'Opportunities' for Innuendo

The Missing Mifsud 302

Assange: Another Missed Opportunity

Different Standards on Deripaska

'Authentic, Non-Public Knowledge'

'How's Things Going With Russia?'

In other words, Mr. Trump is out there on the rally, in the public, stating there's no Russian collusion, there's no involvement, there's no deals, there's no connection. And yet, the following day, as we're walking to his car, he's asking me, "How's things going with Russia?"

New Questions for CrowdStrike

Henry testified that CrowdStrike was "able to see some exfiltration and the types of files that had been touched" but not the content of those files.

As Trainor told the Committee: "having that information [raw data about the computer intrusion] collected, fully viewed by an attorney, scrubbed, sent over to the FBI in a stripped-down version three weeks later is not optimal."

'The Power to Investigate'

The declaration that Donald Trump's onetime campaign manager employed a Russian intelligence officer was the headline-grabbing finding of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's fifth and final Russian interference report, released Aug. 18 at the time of the Democratic National Convention.According to the report,To hear Trump-Russia conspiracy advocates tell it, Kilimnik was the elusive missing link that proved the Trump campaign's complicity in Russian electoral interference. "Manafort, while he was chairman of the Trump campaign, waswith a Russian intelligence officer with whom he discussed campaign strategy and repeatedly shared internal campaign polling data," five of the committee's Democratic members wrote in a pointed addendum.But the plain text of the Senate report contains. Instead, with a heavy dose of, reminiscent of much of the torrent of investigative verbiage in the Russiagate affair, the report goes to great lengths to cast a pall of suspicion around Kilimnik,The office of Democrat Mark Warner, the highest-ranking Senator on the committee through the duration of the probe until the report's release, did not respond to emailed questions about the panel's work.For the record,. Much of the Senate's portrayal of him relies on information gathered by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which prosecuted Manafort on financial and lobbying charges stemming from his work in Ukraine prior to the 2016 campaign. Kilimnik, a 50-year-old political consultant, was born in Soviet Union-era Ukraine, attended a Soviet military academy, and maintains homes in both Ukraine and Russia. Starting in 2005, Kilimnik played a central role in Manafort's political operation in Ukraine, representing powerful oligarchs and helping guide Viktor Yanukovych to the presidency.The Senate committee's claim that Kilimnik is a Russian spy goes far beyond the Mueller report, which stated that the FBIKilimnik has"ties to Russian intelligence." (A similarly vague formulation was used about the reported spark for the FBI's Trump-Russia probe, Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud, whom the Mueller report described as having "connections to Russia.")Kilimnik, it speculates, "likely served as a channel to Manafort for Russian intelligence services," an acknowledgment that it has not uncovered definitive proof.A critical disclosure by the Mueller team during its investigation - but unmentioned in both the final Mueller and Senate reports - directly contradicts the Senate's assessment. After Mueller accused Kilimnik of having unspecified Russian intelligence "ties" in 2017, Manafort's legal team made multiple discovery requests for any communication between Manafort and "Russian intelligence officials." In April 2018, Manafort's attorneys revealed thatIn recently unsealed notes from the FBI's collusion probe, Peter Strzok - the top FBI counterintelligence agent who opened the investigation - wrote in early 2017 Asked by RealClearInvestigations if the FBI's assessment of Kilimnik has changed, a Department of Justice spokesman said that "the Mueller report speaks for itself," suggesting that it has not adopted the Senate committee's determination.The unredacted sections of the Senate report that attempt to show that Kilimnik is a Russian spy rely on an assortment of emails, discussions, and even Twitter posts. The first visible (but still partially redacted) passage attempts to make an issue out of Kilimnik's discussions with his business partner, Sam Patten, about the nature of Russian intelligence work. Kilimnik, the report notes,The SSCI then accuses Kilimnik ofPatten - in emails and perhaps some conversations - about "the type of career these intelligence officers followed compared to his own," and in claiming "that his former classmates were not involved in intelligence matters."The next section reports that "in 2017,." The evidence to support that assertion is that "Kilimnik emailed Patten a Financial Times article on Russian interference in the U.S. elections," andBeyond those emails, which prove nothing at all, the Senate report delves extensively into the activity of a Twitter account that it alleges Kilimnik used under the pseudonym "Petro Baranenko" (@PBaranenko). The account's tweets, SSCI says, "centered on efforts to discredit the Russia investigations." The report discloses the email address used to create the Twitter account. In a direct message exchange with RealClearInvestigations,. "I am not Kilimnik and have nothing to do with him," the user wrote. "I have no idea why whoever wrote this report made this allegation."The account user declined requests for an interview to corroborate that denial. Regardless, even if the account does belong to Kilimnik,A deep and unresolved tension in the Senate report is that even as it declares that Kilimnik was a Russian intelligence officer,From 1995 to 2005, Kilimnik held a senior role at the Moscow office of the International Republican Institute, a U.S.-government organization that pursues American foreign policy objectives abroad. After leaving the IRI to work for Manafort's lobbying firm in Ukraine, Kilimnik, the report notes, becameKilimnik was tapped to "arrange meetings between Department of State officials and senior Ukrainian politicians." He served as "the primary point of contact" for multiple U.S.-Ukrainian talks. This included arranging a call between President Yanukovych and Vice President Joe Biden in November 2013. Kilimnik had "close proximity to" two key officials running U.S. policy in Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairsand U.S. Ambassador. Kilimnik, according to the Senate panel, attended multiple meetings with both officials and even served as a translator for at least one session with Nuland.Kilimnik's contacts with U.S. officials extended beyond Kiev to Washington, D.C. During a trip to the U.S. in May 2016, the report notes,, the chief of staff to then-Secretary of State John Kerry.While the Senate report casts Kilimnik's proximity to the Trump campaign during the few months of Manafort's tenure in 2016 as a "grave counterintelligence threat" from Russia,. The SSCI justifies this lack of concern by claiming that "most" State Department officials "were appropriately skeptical" of him. These officials, the report adds, were "occasionally dismissive of his reporting, and sometimes noted the need for caution when dealing with Kilimnik."FBI and State documents not mentioned in the Senate report, first revealed by investigative journalist John Solomon in 2019, show that U.S. officials described Kilimnik as a "sensitive source" and exchanged inside information with him. In May 2016, the then-U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Eric Schultz, who knew Kilimnik from a prior stint at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, shared his personal assessments of then-incoming Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and her deputy, George Kent.The previous December, a U.S. Embassy official in Kiev, Alexander "Sasha" Kasanof, told Kilimnik about the Obama administration's assessment of a meeting between Yuriy Boyko, an associate of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, and Assistant Secretary of State Nuland. "I thought Boyko did quite well, in fact," Kasanof wrote. "Don't know that he convinced Nuland on everything (incl. [Firtash's] intentions), but his performance was much less Soviet and better than I thought would be."In contrast to the emails or tweets that it claims show Kilimnik's promotion of "pro-Russia narratives," the Senate report ignores the voluminous documentation, released by the Mueller team, detailing Kilimnik's involvement in a project directly counter to Russian interests. In the years before Yanukovych's ouster in February 2014, Manafort led a lobbying campaign for a Ukrainian-European Union economic agreementManafort's goal, he explained in several memos to Kilimnik and other colleagues, was to "[encourage] EU integration with Ukraine" so that Kiev does not "fall to Russia." Manafort sought to promote "constant actions taken by the Govt of Ukraine to comply with Western demands" and "the changes made to comply with the EU Association Agreement - which Russia staunchly opposed.But there is no evidence of this. Instead, Kilimnik played an integral role in Manafort's lobbying efforts across Europe. In short, during the same period that the SSCI posits that Kilimnik was acting as an intelligence officer on Russia's behalf, he was deeply involved in Manafort's efforts to advance the U.S. government's agenda in Ukraine.While it ignores these countervailing facts about Kilimnik, the Senate report devotes dozens of pages to revisiting the controversy surrounding Kilimnik's alleged receipt of Trump campaign polling data from Manafort in 2016.The SSCI report offers nothing new to change the picture, beyond its own speculation. It has never been established that Kilimnik ever sent the data to anyone, and if he did,. The report notes that it was "unable to obtain direct evidence of what Kilimnik did with the polling data and whether that data was shared further."Rather than viewing the polling data incident as a "grave" act of Russian intelligence infiltration, the Senate report, like the Mueller report before it, contains a much simpler - and substantiated - explanation: Manafort shared the data to bolster his business interest. The Senate report notes that Manafort associate Rick Gates testified that he thought Manafort instructed him to share the polling data with Kilimnik "as part of an effort to resolve past business disputes and obtain new work with their past Russian and Ukrainian clients by showcasing Manafort's success," and to display "the strength of Manafort's position on the Campaign."The report also recounts that in the immediate aftermath of his hiring as Trump campaign chair, Manafort reached out to three Ukrainian oligarchs and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in a bid to showcase his new position and float the possibility of future partnerships. Just two weeks after his hiring, Manafort wrote an email in which he "asked Kilimnik how his role with the Trump Campaign could be leveraged to collect the money owed to him by the OB [Opposition Bloc, a Ukrainian political party]." Gates, a key source for the SSCI's examination of Manafort, also testified that Manafort had told him that "working for the Trump Campaign would be 'good for business' and a potential way for Manafort's firm to be paid for work done in Ukraine for which they were owed."As previous Senate reports have found , most of the ads and posts from the Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll farm indicted by Mueller, "were minimally about the candidates," were written in broken English, mostly ran after the election, and barely reached the battleground states. According to the former SSCI chair Richard Burr . In addition, as the Mueller team acknowledged in court,The Senate report employs more qualified language for another explosive supposition, claiming to have "obtained some information suggesting Kilimnik may have been connected" to Russia's alleged hacking and leaking of Democratic Party emails in 2016.Meanwhile, the report acknowledges it "has no records of, and extremely limited insight into, Kilimnik's communications."Because Kilimnik worked for Manafort, the Senate report concludes that Manafort's brief stint as Trump campaign chair "created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the Trump Campaign."In the absence of concrete evidence, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's reliance on speculation and innuendo shows that it took ample opportunities to paint Kilimnik in a sinister light. That methodology applies to, and undermines, a number of other critical elements of the Senate committee's investigation, discussed in the second part of this special report.The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's fifth and final Russia report has been widely greeted as a vindication of the Russia intrigue that has gripped the nation since 2016. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner says the report cataloged "alevel of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections."A companion article by RealClearInvestigations, for example, reports that its bombshell allegation - that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort worked closely and shared information with a Russian intelligence officer - is based on innuendo rather than hard evidence.A close reading of the report shows other instances where. As was the case with the report issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the Senate document. The Senate report also failed to document key facts because the committee did not interview important witnesses.The report has been widely described as bipartisan, but it was not unanimous. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the lone senator to vote against the committee's findings, claims the report relies heavily on speculation, not evidence.A spokesperson for Risch declined further comment. Warner's office did not respond to emailed questions about the panel's work.The FBI maintains that the years-long Trump-Russia probe was triggered. Over drinks in London in May 2016, a low-level Trump campaign adviser named George Papadopoulos reportedly told an Australian diplomat that he had been tipped off that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos later told the FBI that the information came from a Maltese academic named Joseph Mifsud.The Senate report, however, casts doubt on this origin story, only going so far as to say Papadopoulos "likely learned about the Russian active measures campaign as early as April 2016 from Joseph Mifsud." (emphasis added.): "The Committee found Mifsud was aware of an aspect of Russia's active measures campaign in the 2016 election and that Mifsud told Papadopoulos what he knew."The report spends dozens of pages on Mifsud,. Instead the report falls back on vague, equivocal language and insinuation. It describes Papadopoulos' interactions with Mifsud as "highly suspicious," and claims that Mifsud "exhibited behavior consistent with intelligence tradecraft" while maintaining "significant ties to Russian government and business circles."Mifsud's U.S. government ties even brought him to Washington in February 2017, where he spoke at a State Department-sponsored conference. Despite Mifsud's allegedly central role in its investigation,. While the Senate report quotes extensively from the FBI's interview summaries (known as 302s) of multiple Mueller witnesses, including Papadopoulos,(other references may be redacted).Mifsud's FBI 302, however, was publicly disclosed just days after the Senate report's release.The Mifsud 302 provides two pieces of evidence that raise new questions about the origins of Russiagate. First,. Second, and remarkably, the summary of this lone interview runs just two pages long andby the interviewing agents. By contrast, the FBI's 302 of its January 2017 interview with Michael Flynn ran five pages and contained multiple follow-up questions about Flynn's recollection of events. In another curious contrast, while the Mueller team indicted Flynn for making false statements to the FBI,. Mifsud, the Mueller report claimed, falsely denied having two meetings with Papadopoulos in April 2016.The Senate report gives no indication that it sought to answer the many unanswered questions regarding Mifsud's identity and actions.The Senate report reveals a similar lack of investigative zeal regarding the other key episode that launched Russiagate: WikiLeaks' release of stolen Democratic Party emails.According to the FBI, Alexander Downer, the Australian diplomat whom Papadopoulos supposedly spoke to in London, thought nothing of the conversation until weeks later in July 2016, when Julian Assange and WikiLeaks published the first tranche of stolen emails. Downer suspected that Russia was using the website to publish the dirt Papadopoulos had mentioned.The Senate committee states in its report simply that it "requested but did not obtain an interview with Julian Assange," the WikiLeaks founder now fighting extradition from Britain to the U.S.Attorney Adam Waldman, who had served as an intermediary between Assange and the U.S. government, has claimed that. According to Waldman, Warner was acting, who reportedly told the Virginia senator to "stand down." Comey has never commented on the incident.The Senate report once again relies on speculative language, contending that WikiLeaks "knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort" when it obtained and released Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign.What is clear is that, just like the Mueller team before it, the committee passed up an opportunity to seek answers from the WikiLeaks publisher himself.Waldman's contacts with Sen. Warner extended beyond the issue of Assange. They reveal more of the Senate report's missed opportunities with key witnesses., the Russian oligarch best known for his association with Paul Manafort. In 2017, after Deripaska's name surfaced in media reports that tied him and Manafort to potential collusion, the aluminum tycoon took out newspapers ads offering to testify before Congress.Waldman has claimed that the committee lost interestWaldman also accused members of the Senate of masking their disinterest by leaking false claims that Deripaska had demanded immunity as a condition of appearance.Waldman said.The Committee's approach to Deripaska also reveals more inconsistencies in how it scrutinizes Russian connections. The committee accuses Deripaska of acting as "proxy" for the Kremlin and conducting "influence operations" on its behalf, and says that his associates' proximity to Manafort constituted a "grave counterintelligence threat."Yet the committee adopts a very different tone when it comes to Deripaska's other U.S. connections - most notably to the FBI and the Russia investigation. In 2009, when Robert Mueller headed the FBI, Deripaska funded a secret effort to rescue a captured CIA operative, Robert Levinson, in Iran. The Senate report mentions this in passing, and reduces it to "Deripaska's alleged cooperation with the FBI." But the cooperation was so substantial that the FBI repaid the favor by securing a U.S. visa for Deripaska - a fact unmentioned in the report. Also omitted is the fact that the FBI even tried to recruit Deripaska as an informant starting in 2014. The effort was abandoned two years later after the Russian tycoon informed agents that he had nothing to offer on Trump-Russia collusion, a theory he found "preposterous."While Deripaska did not become an FBI source, he employed a key figure who did. The committee states that it found "multiple links" between Deripaska and Christopher Steele, the former British spy whose discredited Trump-Russia dossier was used for FBI surveillance applications and investigative leads.In a footnote, the committee recounts testimony from former John McCain aide David Kramer that. Simpson downplayed this connection, a "discrepancy" that the committee says it did not resolve. (Kramer, was also a key figure in publicizing the dossier, leaking it to Buzzfeed and other media outlets).Also relegated to a footnote is the fact thatThe committee acknowledges that the Deripaska-Steele connection may have provided a "direct channel for Russian influence" on the dossier, and accordingly the FBI investigation that used it.A key component of the Trump/Russia conspiracy theory was that the Trump campaign conspired with, or had privileged information about, WikiLeaks' email releases. Like the Mueller team before it, the Senate committee fans the flames of this explosive claim in the dozens of pages it devotes to the actions of the veteran GOP operative Roger Stone. In June and October 2016, the Senate report says,That is because, as the Mueller investigation made clear,. His two suspected intermediaries, Jerome Corsi and Randy Credico, had no actual contact with WikiLeaks, and accordingly had no information to share.Nonetheless, the Senate report goes to great lengths to suggest that WikiLeaks' Oct. 7, 2016 release of emails stolen from Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, was coordinated with Stone and Corsi in order to blunt the impact of the so-called "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump made extremely coarse comments about women.While it pores over Corsi's statements and recounts in granular detail his communications with Stone, the Senate report ignores countervailing, open source information that undermines the innuendo. Stefania Maurizi, an Italian journalist who worked with WikiLeaks on the Podesta release, has recounted that. Maurizi confirmed to RealClearInvestigations that she was not invited to testify.The Senate report's section on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reveals a willingness to include false information that fuels the Russiagate narrative. A popular theory - advanced most recently by former FBI agent Peter Strzok -- contends that Trump is beholden to Russia financially, and thus subject to compromise. Chief among Trump's supposed financial entanglements with Moscow is his aborted effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The Senate report repeatedly cites this project but never reveals anything beyond what was already known:As Cohen told MSNBC earlier this month: "There was never discussion with anybody about the financing of this project. There was never a piece of property to put it on."Nevertheless, the report includes Cohen's implausible testimony describing the campaign period up until June 2016, when the Trump Tower Moscow project was abandoned for good. Cohen told the committee:It is certainly true that Trump did not disclose the Trump Tower Moscow project on the campaign trail. But the public record is clear that it would have been impossible for Trump to claim "no Russian collusion" in public while simultaneously asking about Trump Tower Moscow in private. Up until June 2016, Trump's dealings with Russia were barely a public issue, and "collusion" was not one at all.Cohen made similarly false statements to the House Intelligence Committee in early 2019. Yet, despite being indicted for false statements to Congress that the Mueller team claimed were aimed at protecting Trump, he has faced no scrutiny or charges for statements that fueled the narrative of Trump's illicit Russian ties.Instead of providing clarity,The FBI never directly examined the servers that housed the purloined emails. Jim Comey said he made "multiple requests" to the DNC for the servers but was rebuffed.As a result, the bureau - as well as Mueller and the Senate committee - relied heavily on a forensic analysis performed by a DNC contractor, CrowdStrike. The report recounts that during his interview with the committee, CrowdStrike President Shawn Henry said his firm had found evidence of Russian hacking. It states:As RealClearInvestigations has previously reported "There's circumstantial evidence, but no evidence that they were actually exfiltrated," he told the House panel. "There are times when we can see data exfiltrated, and we can say conclusively.." Asked by RCI to explain the discrepancy, a CrowdStrike representative referred RealClearInvestigation to the firm's blog post in response to the release of his House testimony. "Shawn Henry stated in his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee that CrowdStrike had indicators of exfiltration and that data had clearly left the network," the post says.The SSCI also draws heavily on CrowdStrike's analysis of the DNC server in reports that have never been publicly released. Justice Department officials have previously disclosed that CrowdStrike's reports were delivered in draft form, and redacted by DNC attorneys.On Aug. 31, 2016, as the FBI's investigation of the DNC server breach was in full swing, CrowdStrike delivered a draft report that an unidentified FBI official described as "heavily redacted." James Trainor, then-assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, told the SSCI that he was "frustrated" with the CrowdStrike report and "doubted its completeness." Although the committee claims that the FBI ultimately obtained the data it sought,Trainor singled out the fact thatFrom an investigatory point of view, it is also not optimal that- the alleged Russian theft of Democratic Party emails and the Trump campaign's potential collusion with the Kremlin -. Yet despite criticizing the FBI for failing to properly vet Christopher Steele, the SSCI report does not take issue with the outsized role and partisan conflicts of these two private firms.Although the Senate report has been widely interpreted as a bipartisan endorsement of the Trump-Russia collusion theory, that picture is misleading.The Senate committee itself has also had a direct role in the selective leaks that fueled the collusion narrative. In 2018, James Wolfe -- the SSCI's longtime director of security - was convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with journalists about classified information before the committee. Wolfe had a romantic relationship with one of those reporters, Ali Watkins, now at the New York Times, who wrote a story for BuzzFeed about Carter Page's contacts with alleged Russian spies.In what is perhaps a nod to the fact that its final report is heavy on speculation and light on new evidence, the SSCI opens the nearly 1,000-page document with the disclaimer that it "does not describe the final result as a complete picture." In an addendum, five of the committee's Democratic members note that the panel's "power to investigate -- which does not include search warrants or wiretaps -- falls short of the FBI's. So too do its staffing, resources, and technical capabilities."Its release comes while another major investigation with far greater investigative powers is believed to be near completion. The review by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia probe recently yielded its first indictment. Whether more are forthcoming or not, the innuendo that fills the Senate intelligence panel's last word on the Russia investigation underscores that the full story has yet to be told.