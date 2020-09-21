At least 5 people have died in recent flooding in Ghana's Upper East Region.According to a report from the country's National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), quoted by local media, flooding during September affected 7,561 people and damaged 1,596 homes in several districts of the region.A further 156 homes have been destroyedFatalities were reported in the districts of Bolgatanga Municipal (3), Pusiga and Binduri. Around 7 people were also injured.Other affected districts include Bawku Municipal, Tempane Talensi, Nabdam, Bolgatanga East and Builsa North.Flooding recently affected Ghana's Northern and North East Regions due to heavy rainfall and releases from the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, which began in mid-August 2020.