Heavy rainfall began around 08 September, triggering flash floods which swamped the city's roads and caused major disruption to traffic.
Police said they recovered two bodies in the Clock Tower area of the city on 11 September. It is thought the bodies were carried by flood water from different places
Meanwhile a building under construction collapsed in Makindye division on 11 September. Police said a number of people were trapped under the rubble but rescue efforts were underway by a joint team of police and fire services. It is not know if the building collapsed as a result of heavy rain. As of 15 September, no fatalities had been reported.
Flooding has long been a problem in the city. Eight people died in floods in Kampala in May 2019. In 2017 the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) announced the "Kampala drainage master plan", where the authority aimed to prioritize improvement of main channels in the city.
KCCA recently reported the continued work on the Nabulagala drainage channel in Lubaga Division. KCCA said, "construction of the 1.6 km channel stands at 75% and will not only ease water flow but also curb flooding in this area." Work is expected to be completed in 4 months.
Social Media
@KCCAUG will never say a thing about manholes and flood control in Kampala if the people don't rise to demand for accountability. pic.twitter.com/5rzuoQuPvt— Affinyus Geo 🇺🇬 (@AffinyusGeo) September 10, 2020
If you had plans of using clock tower , you might have to think of an alternative route , due to the heavy downpour fire brigade area has flooded @observerug pic.twitter.com/bVaN2FxZeF— Nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) September 11, 2020
Rescue efforts still under way at a collapsed building in kelezia zone Makindye by a Joint team of Our fire and rescue services and @KCCAUG plus the local community.— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) September 12, 2020
One person has so far been rescued. pic.twitter.com/GhKp4YAieL