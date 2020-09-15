© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



Hot on the heels of a coronavirus scare, Julian Assange's extradition hearing was postponed on Monday following a farcical videolink failure which meant the court could not hear the testimony of a prominent witness.The source of the unexpected interruption was never revealed and the court went into recess in a bid to resolve the technical difficulties.The videolink problems persisted when the sitting resumed as those in the courtroom were unable to hear what Lewis was saying. Despite problems in the courtroom,. Lewis could be heard repeatedly saying "can you hear me?" while frantically waving his arms to catch the attention of the court.The technical difficulties failed to be resolved and after a lengthy delay. During the portion that could be heard, the lawyer gave evidence that the WikiLeaks founder would face a possible 175-year sentence if convicted on all 18 charges he faces, pointing out that in the US "sentences are longer than are found elsewhere in the world."Assange is wanted in the United States over allegations that he conspired to hack government computers and violated an espionage law over the release of confidential cables in 2010-2011.