"I think the one thing that everyone ... agrees with is we have to get in there and get in big. The issue is how do you get big without a permanent increase in fiscal deficit. That's why the programs that are put in place have to be targeted and designed in a way so that they disappear once the economy comes back online again."

"Every penny helps and the danger is that these guys will fiddle around to try to redesign the program to really meet some perfectionist criteria that shouldn't be. We have to get the money out there and we have to get it out there now."

The U.S. needs around $3 trillion in fiscal stimulus to support its pandemic-hit economy, an economist said Thursday as Congress and the White House remain in a stalemate over what to include in the next relief package.William Lee, chief economist at Milken Institute, saidto increase remote working capabilitiesin companies with viable business models. He told CNBC's Squawk Box Asia But disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on what programs to fund have contributed to the impasse over passing another stimulus bill in the U.S.In another attempt at resurrecting a coronavirus relief bill, theThe U.S. has reported the world's highest number of Covid-19 cases and death toll, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, more than 6.3 million infections have been reported in the U.S. with over 190,000 deaths, the data showed.That's why further fiscal stimulus is important but American politicians "seem not to be able to hear that message," said Lee.