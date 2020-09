© KCLR



In a case of "hear" we go again another Big Bang was heard in Kilkenny last night.A number of residents in the city & even on the Bennettsbridge Road reported a loud boom before midnight.It follows a mystery sound that echoed on August 1, the source of which has yet to be confirmed - it's still under investigation by gardai. (More about that here ).A garda spokesperson this morning told KCLR News that some members also heard last night's noise but don't believe it to be anything sinister.