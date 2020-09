Phobos passes in front of - but never entirely covers - the Sun for an annular or partial eclipse somewhere on Mars most sols. Because Phobos is moving so fast, it never transits for more than 30 seconds.But, even during this brief time, the Mars InSight lander has recorded something peculiar happening.To the surprise of Mars scientists, during Phobos eclipses,Researchers at ETH Zurich's Institute of Geophysics were actually studying data from Mars InSight to see if some of the effects of eclipses here on Earth also occur on Mars. explained seismologist Simon Stähler of ETH Zurich.The solar cells did, however, register the transits. Actually, it would be very curious if they didn't, since- so it was reassuring that something went according to plan."When Phobos is in front of the Sun, less sunlight reaches the solar cells, and these in turn produce less electricity," Stähler said . "The decline in light exposure caused by Phobos's shadow can be measured."But that was the extent of the "expected". Because both the magnetometer and the seismometer chimed in with odd readings - the seismometer with its unexpected tilt.Actually, the oddity with the magnetometer - used to monitor the magnetic field on the Martian surface - was pretty easy to figure out. Two components showed"But we didn't expect this seismometer reading; it's an unusual signal," Stähler said.It doesn't seem to be a false positive;However, when they compared it to other readings of seismic activity from Mars,Another possibility is that the tether connecting the seismometer to the lander contracted. However, this would have produced a tilt in the opposite direction to what was observed.And a change in atmospheric temperature could have introduced a density change that nudged the seismometer, but, as we have already discussed, no such change was detected.But there was one more signal. An infrared radiometer recorded a slight drop in surface temperature during the longest transit, followed by a period of about a minute and a half while the ground warmed back up to its pre-transit temperature.This, the team, is the most likely cause of the strange reading.A series of experiments with artificial heat sources ensued, demonstrating that seismometers react almost instantaneously to heat changes in the seismic pillar.This information could be used to better understand Phobos and Mars, the researchers said.For one, InSight's location is very accurately mapped. Knowing when a Phobos eclipse begins and ends at that location could help scientists more accurately constrain its orbit.And that, in turn, could help us understand what's in store for Phobos' future.The moon's orbit is decaying at a rate of 1.8 centimetres per year, slowing as it goes; eventually, scientists predict, it will grow so close to Mars that tidal forces will tear Phobos apart , turning it into a ring of debris circling Mars.If the slowdown can be characterised, that can tell us how elastic and warm the planet's interior is - or how inelastic and cool. And that, in turn, can shed some light on Mars' formation history.The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters