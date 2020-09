© Ohio Stands Up

Ohio Stands Up! files lawsuit to remove DeWine's COVID-19 emergency order

Hundreds of thousands of businesses are struggling, and many will never re-open.

Drug overdoses and suicides have increased as have domestic violence and child abuse cases - directly as a result of the unconstitutional emergency order.

Many Ohioans were unable to get treatment for conditions not related to COVID-19 because hospitals were closed to accommodate the rush of COVID-19 patients who never arrived.

Children are struggling emotionally as many are forced into the continued isolation of remote learning while two income households must find solutions to manage young children at home.

Masks are dangerous, prevent proper breathing, and provide no real protection against this virus, according to multiple studies.

Families have been barred from seeing their loved ones in hospitals and long-term care facilities, and residents in long-term care facilities have suffered because of the lack of in person communication from their loved one.

People living alone, of all ages, have been forced into solitary confinement and are dying at tremendously increased rates due to loneliness and lack of self-care.

Ohio is getting a lot of attention lately for alleged legislator-lobbyist-utility corruption (see 1 5 ) and also citizens taking action against state mandated COVID-19 orders (see 1 5 ).Recently, another lawsuit has been filed by the latter.From RichlandSource: An Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today.Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio's 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data.Ohio Stands Up! said it has filed suit in the Northern District of Ohio Federal Court in Toledo to remove DeWine's emergency order. The group is represented by attorneys Thomas Renz of Fremont and Robert Gargasz of Lorain.DeWine was asked about the lawsuit during a press conference Tuesday."I've been sued many times. [The Ohio Department of] Health has been sued many many times. They have been in many different counties," he said."We're doing what we know will make a difference. We've been very thoughtful of what we've done," he said. "None of these decisions are made in a vacuum...I just have to stay focused on what we need to do in Ohio."According to the Ohio Department of Health website on Tuesday, there have been 124,610 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began with 4,165 deaths.Organizers said the lawsuit is solely funded by donations from Ohio citizens. As of Aug. 30, donations reached $34,055. For more information, visit www.ohiostandsup.org The attorneys said they are determined to "restore the Constitutional rights that have been stripped away by the State of Ohio's unjustified actions regarding COVID-19."Recently, the CDC confirmed that 94 percent of the deaths attributed to the coronavirus were from people who had as many as two to three other serious illnesses. The majority of those deaths are individuals 75 and older. Six percent of the deaths are directly from COVID-19, according to the CDC.Renz and Gargasz stated that:Gargasz said a rapidly growing number of Ohioans recognize this and understand that, if they don't stand up and speak out, it could be too late because a precedent has been set.For more information about the lawsuit, visit Ohio Stands Up!