¿Y ENTONCES?



Hace dias el alcalde @pedroduartech dijo que los derrames petroleros en #Cabimas se habian reparado. La ciudad está repleta de agua y petróleo. Las mentiras tienen patas cortas. pic.twitter.com/ykgzYWmi1L — Lenin Danieri D (@LDanieri) September 2, 2020

Firefighters in affected cities were placed on high alert following reports of fallen trees and collapsed roofs.Shops, businesses, homes, and even medical centres were flooded in Cabimas, Simón Bolívar, and Ciudad Ojeda.Patients at the Pedro García Clara hospital in Ciudad Ojeda received hemodialysis in rooms filled with water.The disaster has also resulted in the failure of electricity services, while in Simón Bolívar the flood even affected a local oil field.This is not the first time that Cabimas has been affected by severe floods. The same situation occurred at the beginning of July and according to local outlet El Pitazo, back then the local mayor promised to address the situation and repair homes, but nothing has been done and eight families are still sleeping out in the open."Every time it rains what we feel is fear; we are desperate. The authorities say nothing, even though children and the elderly live here", said a 90-year-old woman who lives in the area.