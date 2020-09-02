© AP



Incessant rains lashed Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 13 more people while the water level increased in the rivers across the country, creating a flood like situation.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported widespread rains across the country while the Met Office forecast showed more downpour in the next 24 hours.Another 101 have been injured.The rescue and relief activities were going on and the Army troops were helping the civilian administration.Due to the unremitting rain for the past several days, water swelled in rivers, creating a low flood like situation."River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level. River Indus at Guddu Sukkur and River Chenab at Trimmu are in low flood level. All other major rivers are at below low flood level," reported the NDMA.and efforts have been going on to pump the water out of low-lying areas.Several posh areas like Defence Housing Authority and Clifton also could not escape flooding.The Army and civil administration are working to restore the civic network."Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy fall is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej," it said, adding that rain was also expected in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan administrative divisions.However, on the positive note, the Met Office said that the "rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly from 5 September".Monsoon rains hit the sub-continent every year in the summer, bringing heavy downpour and floods that displace hundreds and thousands of people.Source: PTI