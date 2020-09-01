Authorities report that at least 24 people have died and 11,000 were rescued after flooding struck from 28 August 2020.
Torrential rain was reported in the state from 27 to 31 August. Hoshangabad (also known as Narmadapuram), recorded over 400 mm of rain in 24 hours to 30 August. As of 31 August, the Narmada river at Hoshangabad was 2.10 metres above the danger mark. India's Central; Water Commission said levels were "very close to the historic floods of 1972."
Teams from the military and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued around 11,000 people from flooded areas. And moved them to safety.
India's Disaster Management Division (DMD) said that over the last few days flooding affected 33,000 people across 1,906 villages of 28 districts in the state. A total of 11,197 homes have been damaged during this time.
DMD said the affected districts are: Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Satna, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Harda, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Jabalpur and Betu.
This is the second spate of flooding in the state after heavy rainfall from 21 to 23 August affected 17 districts and left 13 people dead.
