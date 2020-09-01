© Getty Images/Mlenny; Getty Images/Sylvain Sonnet



For a long time now, officials in Moscow have spoken of a desire to see Russia become the world's fifth largest economy, measured by purchasing power parity. The Kremlin believes 2020 will be the year it finally happens.Putin's chief economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday that estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and post-pandemic GDP projections suggest Russia is poised to meet the target. His comments came as the Ministry of Economic Development revised its estimate of the decline in Russia's economy in 2020 from 5% to 3.9%."Russia has not dropped the goal of joining the top five [global] economies. If you open the latest outlook of the International Monetary Fund for this year, you will see Russia will be the fifth economy of the world, will achieve this level. It can be said it [the goal] is delivered this year," Oreshkin said.It will be necessary to consolidate the position among the top five most developed world's economies, he added: "Further on, performance and delivery of the goal on sustainable economic development above the world's average indicators will make it possible to remain in this group."