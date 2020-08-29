© Ron Paul Institute

Newsflash; real science is based on facts not "consensus". I'm sick and tired of idiots beating me over the head with pseudoscience instead of sticking to the cold, hard facts. Show me the hard data that standing six feet from someone is necessary. Show me the hard data that wearing any old rag on my face is going to materially stop the spread of a virus. Show me the hard data that enjoying fresh air and sunshine outdoors could be an invitation to an early death.Maybe you've heard of Ignaz Semmelweis, an Austrian-Hungarian obstetrician with a prickly personality. If not, you will quickly recognize his contribution to the medical profession with the three words he made famous:"Wash your hands."This was way back in 1847. Dr. Semmelweis provided hard data clearly demonstrating that once he and his staff began washing their hands and disinfecting equipment between patients the number of infections and deaths dropped dramatically.At the time doctors took pride in their soiled gowns as a mark of their industrious work! It was commonplace for doctors who had just completed an autopsy to go to the maternity ward and deliver babies without ever washing up! After all it was the "consensus" and with so many doctors in agreement how could they be wrong?Dr. Semmelweis died in an insane asylum in 1865 knowing that untold numbers of patients had needlessly suffered and died because the medical community refused to accept his findings and instead chose to follow the "consensus". Ironically, the same year Dr. Semmelweis died Dr. Joseph Lister, a British surgeon, began building on the work of French microbiologist Louis Pasteur regarding germ theory.Dr. Lister began experimenting with various means of disinfecting wounds. He instructed surgeons under his responsibility to not only wash their hands with a 5 percent solution of carbolic acid but also wear clean gloves.Today we all benefit from Dr. Semmelweis groundbreaking work even though he was never recognized for his contribution during his lifetime. The moral to this story is that scientific "consensus" is often wrong. In no way can it justify the hysteria, lockdowns and wealth destruction that is being manufactured by the elites.