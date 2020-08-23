A calf born with two heads has shocked farmers in south-eastern China.Video footage of the cow in a village in Dejiang County, Guizhou Province, shows the mutant baby animal with two heads, two ears, two mouths and four eyes.The calf's mother gave birth to it last Saturday after a difficult seven-hour labour, according to their owner known as auntie Zhang.The clip, filmed one day after the calf's birth, shows the baby animal lying on the ground.Auntie Zhang said it was unable to stand up on its own, but could drink milk from both mouths.The woman said she was awestruck upon seeing the calf.She told Chinese video news outlet Pear Video: 'I am more than 70 years old, and I had never seen any cow like this in my life.'The unusual calf has attracted the attention of many residents of the village, who flocked to auntie Zhang's home to see it.One neighbour told the reporter that she had come to see the animal because she could not believe the news.'Now that I have seen it with my own eyes, I know it's true,' she added.An expert said that the two-headed cow shared the same throat and could grow four horns.He claimed that the calf was healthy and hoped that it could keep growing.It is believed the cow was affected by a genetic mutation while still inside its mother's uterus.