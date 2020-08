Crystal McClurg, an amateur astronomer since she was a child, knows what to expect when she looks up at the night sky.At 12:50 a.m. Sunday, however, she saw the unexpected.McClurg, looking west from her home in Union, observed an object racing across the night sky. It then appeared to crash into a mountain west of La Grande.The Union resident, who was alone, then let her emotions get the best of her."I screamed, 'Did anybody see that?'" she exclaimed.It is not unusual for a meteor to display the variety of colors McClurg described, according to Melinda Hutson, curator of the Cascadia Meteorite Laboratory at Portland State University. Hutson also said meteors often appear to break apart.Hutson said she believes the object McClurg saw was either a meteor or a piece of man-made space debris, such as metal off a satellite.McClurg said she could not hear or smell the fireball. Jim Todd, director of space science education at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, said this is an indication that it was much farther away than it appeared. He said if other reports of the sighting are received from surrounding states, scientists might be able to determine the fireball's route via triangulation.Hutson said she believes the meteor or space debris probably burned up before it hit the ground. She said typically fireballs such as the one McClurg reported appear much closer than they are but turn out to be hundreds of miles away.McClurg reported her siting to the American Meteor Society Meteor sightings reported in Northeast Oregon in recent years include one that appeared at 5:31 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2008. The late Dick Pugh, who was with the Cascadia Meteorite Laboratory, told The Observer in 2008 the meteor hit between Tollgate and Elgin. No one has reported finding remnants of that meteor, which would have been a meteorite once it hit the Earth.Meteorites can fetch a good price. Meteorites from the moon and Mars can go for $1,000 a gram, but even common meteorites sell for a few dollars a gram.