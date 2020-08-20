A tornado warning was issued for the area as strong storms passed through the region. It expired at 4:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service visited the area Wednesday to assess the damage and determined an EF-2 tornado touched down.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand," along with several photos, one of which shows a house with a collapsed roof. Another photo showed downed power lines and trees.
Video from Sky 6 showed several homes that sustained serious damage, with debris and downed power lines and trees.
As of 8:30 p.m., 3,000 businesses and homes were without power, officials said.
"I think at the onset of the storm, there were some reports of people trapped inside their homes, because of flash flooding," Graham said. "Right outside of city hall we had water lapping up to the steps of city hall. Downtown is known to flood, but in all my years here, I have never seen anything like that."
Anyone who is looking for family members impacted by the storm can reunite in DeLand at 843 N. Woodland Boulevard, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The city of DeLand, meanwhile, tweeted video of street flooding.
"Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue," the city tweeted.
The city also tweeted, "People traveling home from work need to avoid North DeLand. Multiple trees and power lines down. Photos taken in North Orange/North Adelle area."
Debbie Cassidy lives on Washington Avenue, her home was damaged by the twister.
When it started, she says she started praying until it was over.
"I prayed harder that five, ten minutes than I've every prayed in my life and the lord got us through," Cassidy said.
After it had ended, Cassidy described the aftermath as a "war zone."
The roof of her neighbor's home was gone but Cassidy said she was lucky with very little structural damage to her home.
"My brother had three huge sheds in the backyard. All gone. He found two of his boat motors down the block," Cassidy said.
Damage is contained mostly to north DeLand. Please avoid so our crews can work. pic.twitter.com/6eWWMBYcX4— City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020
Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue. pic.twitter.com/4JQi8k5TSg— City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020
