Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
Tue, 18 Aug 2020 17:25 UTC
"The meteor illuminated the whole earth and shook the landscape with a loud sound," reports CMMO staff member Zhou Kun. "The flash of light, which peaked at 22:59 pm local time, was widely observed across the Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China."
A video of the event was shared on YouTube:
Kun estimates the astronomical magnitude of the flash to be -20, more than 900 times brighter than a full Moon (albeit not as bright as the sun). If so, that would make it a rare fireball indeed. According to a NASA computer model of Earth's meteoroid environment, a fireball of that magnitude could be a decade class event.
More information about this event (including a possible meteorite debris zone) may become available as the CMMO team analyzes "a large number of eye-witness reports," says Kun.
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.
Rhuh Rho, Rastro! Someone didn't want to do that. (Plus, realize that the US killed a Syrian soldier yesterday, and you wonder, by the timing, how...
What a class act! I'm moving to SD! She have a single little sister? ;) "My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that...
Ain't this the same place currently involved in framing up Russia for the Ukraine plane crash? Whatever, even if not, it's the same power...
We need a vocal boycott of these companies.
He's a typical black violent criminal (that BLM cares not a whit about) who commits his violent crimes on those closest at hand, who tend to be...