Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has also seen flooding over recent days.Almost 15 million people have been affected and around 850 people have lost their lives as a result of this year's monsoon in India, according to figures from the Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (DMD).Flooding that began in Telangana last week has now affected the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally , Hyderabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal urban, Warangal rural, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal and Peddapalli.The Godavari river is still above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam and Dummugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.Local media reported around 6,000 people have moved to relief camps in Mulugu and around 9,500 people have moved from their homes in the Warangal districts.In neighbouring the swollen Godavari river is also causing problems. India's Central Water Commission reports that the Godavari at Kunavaram, East Godavari district stood at 43.77 metres, as of 17 August, well above the danger mark of 39.24 metres.Local media report over 55 villages in West Godavari district and about 100 in East Godavari district have been flooded.Around 6,000 people have moved to relief camps in East Godavari and 2,000 in West Godavari. Similar flooding affected the 2 districts around this time last year.