The report also finds that active discrimination against conservatives happens in hiring, background checks, grant and scholarship applications, and committee memberships.

...being disinvited from workshops in my core research area; being asked about my personal political views during interviews for research grants; being asked to account for inviting a conservative onto campus; being accused of 'going native' or being an 'apologist' for Brexiteers and populists; being made aware that I was considered 'problematic'; and, more generally, experiencing social 'distancing' from colleagues.

Sumantra Maitra is a doctoral researcher at the University of Nottingham, UK, and a senior contributor to The Federalist. His research is in great power-politics and neorealism. You can find him on Twitter @MrMaitra.